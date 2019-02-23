Reviewing Bioblast Pharma Ltd. (ORPN)’s and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s results

This is a contrast between Bioblast Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORPN) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioblast Pharma Ltd. N/A 0.00 3.33M -1.80 0.00 ArQule Inc. 22.82M 15.95 14.76M -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bioblast Pharma Ltd. and ArQule Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bioblast Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORPN) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioblast Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -132.9% -111.6% ArQule Inc. -64.68% -42.7% -23%

Volatility and Risk

Bioblast Pharma Ltd. has a beta of 0.3 and its 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ArQule Inc. has a 1.61 beta which is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bioblast Pharma Ltd. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Its competitor ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. ArQule Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bioblast Pharma Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bioblast Pharma Ltd. and ArQule Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.6% and 85.8%. Insiders held roughly 37.04% of Bioblast Pharma Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioblast Pharma Ltd. -8.66% -14.07% -8.23% -48.9% -41.41% -49.26% ArQule Inc. -4.31% -11.91% -41.71% -32.77% 133.55% 115.15%

For the past year Bioblast Pharma Ltd. has -49.26% weaker performance while ArQule Inc. has 115.15% stronger performance.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Bioblast Pharma Ltd.

Bioblast Pharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of clinically meaningful therapies for patients with rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. It develops Trehalose 90mg/mL IV solution, a protein stabilizer and autophagy enhancer to treat patients with oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and spinocerebellar ataxia type 3. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.