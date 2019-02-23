Reviewing BioTime Inc. (BTX)’s and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s results

BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 5.23M 30.16 72.97M -0.58 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 5.93M -4.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BioTime Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. -1,395.22% -54.6% -51% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84.5% -77.3%

Risk & Volatility

BioTime Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.21 beta. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.51 beta.

Liquidity

BioTime Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 and a Quick Ratio of 8.2. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and has 10 Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioTime Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44% of BioTime Inc. shares and 12.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.3% of BioTime Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.4% are Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -9.09% -18.3% -27.6% -25.08% -29.39% -20.2% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -38.43% -69% -73.4% -78.86% -81.87% -86.43%

For the past year BioTime Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.