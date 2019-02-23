Reviewing BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s results

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 14.72M -1.04 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 62.80M 2.57 58.10M -2.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.6% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -92.52% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 23.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23.3. The Current Ratio of rival Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.9% and 65.2%. Insiders held roughly 61.65% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.8% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -3.49% -19.35% -49.11% -56.52% 0% -57.74% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -3.38% -53.66% -55.54% 0% 0% -48.29%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.