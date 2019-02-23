Reviewing BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 2.12M 13.63 N/A -0.06 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 5.99M 14.13 1.43M -0.04 0.00

Demonstrates BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust -23.87% 0% 0%

Dividends

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust dividend pay is $0.58 per share with 4.75% dividend yield annually. On the other side Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share. It’s dividend yield is 3.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.55% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 1.35% 5.93% -3.62% -10.74% -13.32% -14.13% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 1% 1.74% -2.71% -2.02% -9.58% -8.39%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has weaker performance than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust