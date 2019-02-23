Reviewing BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|2.12M
|13.63
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|5.99M
|14.13
|1.43M
|-0.04
|0.00
Demonstrates BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|-23.87%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust dividend pay is $0.58 per share with 4.75% dividend yield annually. On the other side Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share. It’s dividend yield is 3.96%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 4.55% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|1.35%
|5.93%
|-3.62%
|-10.74%
|-13.32%
|-14.13%
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|1%
|1.74%
|-2.71%
|-2.02%
|-9.58%
|-8.39%
For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has weaker performance than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust