Reviewing Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHBK)’s and Its Competitors results

As Money Center Banks company, Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of Blue Hills Bancorp Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.73% of all Money Center Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. has 2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. 26.84% 5.00% 0.70% Industry Average 28.11% 11.33% 1.10%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. 24.56M 91.50M 24.81 Industry Average 2.93B 10.42B 13.92

Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 1.76 2.52

With average target price of $27.18, Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. has a potential upside of 9.77%. The potential upside of the rivals is 65.56%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. -5.31% -4.95% -2.05% 5.05% 9.15% 13.49% Industry Average 0.62% 3.68% 3.18% 8.52% 13.67% 17.55%

For the past year Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Blue Hills Bancorp Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.19 shows that Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. is 81.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Blue Hills Bancorp Inc.’s peers are 0.24% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.00 beta.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. pay is $0.7 per share with a dividend yield of 2.84%. On the other side Blue Hills Bancorp Inc.’s rivals have dividend yield of 2.83%.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Blue Hills Bancorp Inc.’s peers beat Blue Hills Bancorp Inc.