Reviewing Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)’s and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s results

This is a contrast between Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific Corporation 9.82B 5.71 1.67B 1.09 33.13 CHF Solutions Inc. 4.33M 1.06 28.65M -14.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Boston Scientific Corporation and CHF Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Boston Scientific Corporation and CHF Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific Corporation 17.01% 8.9% 3.4% CHF Solutions Inc. -661.66% -267.6% -226.7%

Risk & Volatility

Boston Scientific Corporation’s current beta is 0.73 and it happens to be 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CHF Solutions Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Boston Scientific Corporation is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, CHF Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. CHF Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Boston Scientific Corporation and CHF Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 9 3.00 CHF Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Boston Scientific Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 5.82% and an $42.88 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.7% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 19.4% of CHF Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Boston Scientific Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, CHF Solutions Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Scientific Corporation -4.04% -4.74% 0.86% 5.33% 44.37% 45.82% CHF Solutions Inc. -20.9% -35.78% -44.44% -74.36% -77.35% -79.77%

For the past year Boston Scientific Corporation had bullish trend while CHF Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Boston Scientific Corporation beats CHF Solutions Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.