Reviewing Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)’s and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)’s results

This is a contrast between Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust 527.35M 5.43 135.96M 0.49 28.02 Ladder Capital Corp 428.17M 5.00 192.02M 2.23 7.68

In table 1 we can see Brandywine Realty Trust and Ladder Capital Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ladder Capital Corp appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Brandywine Realty Trust’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Ladder Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Brandywine Realty Trust and Ladder Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 25.78% 4.8% 2.2% Ladder Capital Corp 44.85% 15.6% 3.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.93 shows that Brandywine Realty Trust is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Ladder Capital Corp’s 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.89 beta.

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays out $0.73 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 4.68%. Ladder Capital Corp has an annual dividend pay of $1.28 per share while its annual dividend yield is 7.04%.

Analyst Ratings

Brandywine Realty Trust and Ladder Capital Corp Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 0 2 2 2.50 Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 1 2.50

Brandywine Realty Trust’s average price target is $16.33, while its potential upside is 2.77%. Competitively the average price target of Ladder Capital Corp is $18.25, which is potential -0.22% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Brandywine Realty Trust seems more appealing than Ladder Capital Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 63.7% of Ladder Capital Corp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares. Comparatively, Ladder Capital Corp has 10.53% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brandywine Realty Trust -3.99% -5.84% -16.87% -15.9% -22.29% -24.68% Ladder Capital Corp -3.17% -2.4% -1.5% 9.13% 23.57% 25.39%

For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust has -24.68% weaker performance while Ladder Capital Corp has 25.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Ladder Capital Corp beats on 10 of the 15 factors Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.