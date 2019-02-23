Reviewing Celestica Inc. (CLS)’s and Its Rivals results

As Printed Circuit Boards company, Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Celestica Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.98% of all Printed Circuit Boards’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Celestica Inc. has 8.8% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.82% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Celestica Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celestica Inc. 1.49% 4.00% 1.70% Industry Average 2.47% 15.80% 5.19%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Celestica Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Celestica Inc. 98.90M 6.63B 24.75 Industry Average 87.48M 3.55B 14.79

Celestica Inc. has higher revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Celestica Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celestica Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 1.50 2.30

The potential upside of the rivals is 34.94%. Given Celestica Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Celestica Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Celestica Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celestica Inc. -6.9% -9.62% -20.76% -22.87% -6.35% -8.59% Industry Average 0.28% 18.16% 25.21% 16.13% 58.66% 68.63%

For the past year Celestica Inc. has -8.59% weaker performance while Celestica Inc.’s competitors have 68.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Celestica Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Celestica Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.67 and has 1.05 Quick Ratio. Celestica Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celestica Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Celestica Inc. has a beta of 0.65 and its 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Celestica Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.92 which is 8.20% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Celestica Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Celestica Inc. beats Celestica Inc.’s rivals.

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services. Its products and services are used in various applications, such as servers, networking and telecommunications equipment, storage systems, optical equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, healthcare products and applications, semiconductor equipment, and industrial and alternative energy products. The company serves customers in the communications, consumer, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, smart energy, semiconductor equipment, servers, and storage end markets. Celestica Inc. has collaborations with Microsemi Corporation and Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. to develop a reference architecture for NVM express over fabrics applications. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.