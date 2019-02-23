Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation N/A 82.42 22.04M -1.29 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 180.09M 28.16 111.47M -0.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Celsion Corporation and Array BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -104.2% -48.5% Array BioPharma Inc. -61.90% -56.7% -28.2%

Risk and Volatility

Celsion Corporation has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Array BioPharma Inc.’s beta is 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation. Its rival Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Array BioPharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Celsion Corporation and Array BioPharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Array BioPharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential upside is 7.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Celsion Corporation and Array BioPharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 98.1%. About 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation 6.22% -5.53% -26.79% -20.23% -19.92% -23.51% Array BioPharma Inc. -3.14% -9.82% 7.15% -13.46% 42.87% 20.55%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has -23.51% weaker performance while Array BioPharma Inc. has 20.55% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Array BioPharma Inc. beats Celsion Corporation.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.