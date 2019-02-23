Reviewing Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s results

Since Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 60.62M 14.77 52.84M -0.42 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 180.09M 28.16 111.47M -0.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cerus Corporation and Array BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation -87.17% -68.9% -38% Array BioPharma Inc. -61.90% -56.7% -28.2%

Volatility & Risk

Cerus Corporation is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.46. In other hand, Array BioPharma Inc. has beta of 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cerus Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Array BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cerus Corporation and Array BioPharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Array BioPharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $25, with potential upside of 7.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cerus Corporation and Array BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.3% and 98.1% respectively. 1.6% are Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 4.95% -6.61% -22.72% -16.39% 50.96% 63.02% Array BioPharma Inc. -3.14% -9.82% 7.15% -13.46% 42.87% 20.55%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has stronger performance than Array BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats Cerus Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.