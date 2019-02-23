Reviewing China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS)’s and VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s results

We are comparing China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) and VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems Inc. 515.61M 0.19 33.50M 0.14 16.32 VOXX International Corporation 461.60M 0.26 N/A -0.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see China Automotive Systems Inc. and VOXX International Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of China Automotive Systems Inc. and VOXX International Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems Inc. -6.50% -11.1% -4.8% VOXX International Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

China Automotive Systems Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.81. VOXX International Corporation’s 0.22 beta is the reason why it is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Automotive Systems Inc. Its rival VOXX International Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 1.6 respectively. VOXX International Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China Automotive Systems Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.7% of China Automotive Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.8% of VOXX International Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are China Automotive Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, VOXX International Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Automotive Systems Inc. 2.15% -5.24% -39.9% -45.09% -52.14% -51.04% VOXX International Corporation -11.75% -13.48% -18.72% -20.18% -22.96% -20.89%

For the past year China Automotive Systems Inc. was more bearish than VOXX International Corporation.

Summary

VOXX International Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors China Automotive Systems Inc.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. Its Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance (DLNA) compatible devices. The companyÂ’s Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; Singtrix karaoke products; 360 Fly Action cameras; EyeLock iris identification and security related products; personal sound amplifiers; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company markets its products to power retailers, mass merchants, regional chain stores, premium department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, independent 12 volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, vehicle manufacturers, vehicle and transportation equipment manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the U.S. military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, and cell phone carriers primarily under the Audiovox brand name. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.