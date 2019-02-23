Reviewing Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)’s and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)’s results

This is a contrast between Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy Co. 2.27B 3.13 640.68M 6.18 11.71 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 63.24M 2.56 8.10M -0.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cimarex Energy Co. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cimarex Energy Co. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy Co. 28.22% 23.2% 12.1% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation -12.81% -14.7% -5.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cimarex Energy Co. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Cimarex Energy Co. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Dividends

$0.58 per share with a dividend yield of 0.79% is the annual dividend that Cimarex Energy Co. pay. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Cimarex Energy Co. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy Co. 0 6 4 2.40 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 31.10% for Cimarex Energy Co. with average target price of $97.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cimarex Energy Co. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.6%. About 0.3% of Cimarex Energy Co.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 9.3% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimarex Energy Co. -11.72% -22.34% -14.4% -17.05% -34.73% -40.69% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation -2.91% -3.25% 5.58% 9.8% 34.62% 28.32%

For the past year Cimarex Energy Co. had bearish trend while Goodrich Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 13 factors Cimarex Energy Co. beats Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.