Reviewing Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK)’s and Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS)’s results

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) compete against each other in the Movie Production Theaters sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cinemark Holdings Inc. 3.17B 1.41 287.83M 2.09 18.87 Eros International Plc 260.75M 3.05 20.87M -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cinemark Holdings Inc. and Eros International Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cinemark Holdings Inc. 9.08% 20% 6.5% Eros International Plc -8.00% -2.3% -1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.76 and it happens to be 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Eros International Plc on the other hand, has 0.87 beta which makes it 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cinemark Holdings Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Eros International Plc has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eros International Plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cinemark Holdings Inc.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Cinemark Holdings Inc. pay is $1.28 per share with a dividend yield of 3.47%. Eros International Plc does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cinemark Holdings Inc. and Eros International Plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cinemark Holdings Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Eros International Plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.30% for Cinemark Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $43.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.9% of Eros International Plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 36.58% of Eros International Plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cinemark Holdings Inc. 2.79% -5.01% 3.46% 13.11% 11.13% 13.27% Eros International Plc -5.48% -16.7% -28.08% -33.62% -18.58% -10.57%

For the past year Cinemark Holdings Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while Eros International Plc has -10.57% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors Cinemark Holdings Inc. beats Eros International Plc.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of August 10, 2017, the company operated 529 theatres and 5,926 screens. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, such as theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary that includes music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television, video on demand, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service. It also distributes its film content through physical formats, such as DVDs and video compact discs (VCDs) in hotels and on airlines, as well as for use on mobile networks; and distributes and licenses content on physical media, including on Blu-ray discs, DVDs, and VCDs. In addition, the company distributes its film content to Internet platforms, as well as to wholesalers and retailers; and licenses content to third party distributors internationally to provide content dubbed into local languages for non-South Asian audiences. Further, it is involved in direct sales to corporate customers who bundle the companyÂ’s DVDs or VCDs with their products for promotional purposes. The company has rights for approximately 3,000 films in its library. Additionally, it operates as a music publisher for third party owned music rights. The company also provides music content directly, as well as through third party platforms or licensing deals; and through streaming services, such as digital streaming, CDs, and publishing/master rights licensing. Eros International Plc was founded in 1977 and is based in Secaucus, New Jersey.