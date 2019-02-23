Reviewing Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s results

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. N/A 867.56 77.67M -2.66 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. N/A 0.00 93.35M -1.92 0.00

Demonstrates Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -142.5% -102.8% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.8% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares and 0% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. -2.04% -34.25% -78.02% -84.98% -76.77% -79.43% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 23.54% 17.06% -13.47% 40.57% 0% 28.3%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. has -79.43% weaker performance while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 28.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.