Reviewing Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)’s and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)’s results

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais N/A 0.00 N/A 0.22 14.14 DTE Energy Company 14.21B 1.58 1.12B 7.43 16.06

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DTE Energy Company, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 7.5% 2.6% DTE Energy Company 7.88% 12.3% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.51 beta means Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s volatility is 49.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. DTE Energy Company’s 0.11 beta is the reason why it is 89.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. Its rival DTE Energy Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. DTE Energy Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais pays out its dividends annually at $0.13 per share and 3.63% dividend yield. DTE Energy Company also pays out annual dividends at $3.59 per share and at a 2.93% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and DTE Energy Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0 0 0 0.00 DTE Energy Company 1 2 0 2.67

DTE Energy Company on the other hand boasts of a $117 average price target and a -5.43% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and DTE Energy Company are owned by institutional investors at 9.5% and 75.8% respectively. About 1% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, DTE Energy Company has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -5.88% -0.65% 76.74% 68.89% 49.33% 47.57% DTE Energy Company -0.36% 2.73% 5.21% 25.99% 3.68% 9%

For the past year Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s stock price has bigger growth than DTE Energy Company.

Summary

On 13 of the 14 factors DTE Energy Company beats Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 690 distribution substations and 438,000 line transformers. Its Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sale of storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,149,000 service pipelines; and 1,297,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The companyÂ’s Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, and lateral and gathering pipeline systems, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam, chilled water, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. This segment also owns and operates 4 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 191 MWs; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities, as well as develops landfill gas recovery systems. The companyÂ’s Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.