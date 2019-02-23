Reviewing Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS)’s and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM)’s results

As Credit Services businesses, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 155.23M 0.59 14.86M 0.62 5.71 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 185.64M 4.62 92.05M 8.69 7.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 9.57% -0.2% 0% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 49.59% 16.9% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.21 shows that Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 1.2 beta which is 20.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Dividends

On the other side Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation pays an annual dividend of $2.1 per share. It’s dividend yield is 2.93%. No dividend is paid out for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 76.1% respectively. Insiders owned 21.12% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. -2.76% -9.51% -7.85% -18.89% -17.56% -15.18% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation -7.98% -15.72% -24.01% -33.84% -18.84% -22.3%

For the past year Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. on 13 of the 13 factors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.