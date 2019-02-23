Reviewing Continental Resources Inc. (CLR)’s and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)’s results

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources Inc. 4.27B 3.90 1.63B 2.45 18.64 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. N/A 0.00 6.89M -0.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Continental Resources Inc. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Continental Resources Inc. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources Inc. 38.17% 29.6% 11.2% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -18.3%

Volatility and Risk

Continental Resources Inc.’s 1.44 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s 102.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.02 beta.

Liquidity

Continental Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Continental Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Continental Resources Inc. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources Inc. 0 2 13 2.87 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Continental Resources Inc.’s average target price is $65.13, while its potential upside is 45.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.7% of Continental Resources Inc. shares and 14.4% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Continental Resources Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Resources Inc. -0.22% -12.71% -23.98% -30.65% -3.1% -13.88% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -9.4% -67.91% -68.88% -86.62% -81.7% -80.98%

For the past year Continental Resources Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

Continental Resources Inc. beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.