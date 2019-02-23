Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 48.36M -1.97 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.29 20.87

In table 1 we can see Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.3% -38% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 4%

Liquidity

16.1 and 16.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Dividends

Global Cord Blood Corporation also pays out annual dividends at $0.08 per share and at a 1.1% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.6% and 16.4%. Insiders owned roughly 5.08% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.68% -26.33% -45.35% -54.81% -45.51% -43.82% Global Cord Blood Corporation -7.3% -12.33% -12.21% -36.42% -42.1% -40%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has weaker performance than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).