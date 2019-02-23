Reviewing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 87.47M -2.60 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 131.47M -7.47 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -35.4% -31.9% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 144.8% -836%

Liquidity

18.5 and 18.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.22% 26.46% -28.21% -24.04% 53.41% 21% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 10% 8.15% -5.41% 2.67% -50.64% -67.09%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.