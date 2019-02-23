Reviewing Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG)’s and Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s results

As Apparel Stores companies, Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) and Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group Inc. 478.13M 0.27 9.62M -0.15 0.00 Guess’ Inc. 2.56B 0.67 8.85M 0.61 36.30

Table 1 highlights Destination XL Group Inc. and Guess’ Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Destination XL Group Inc. and Guess’ Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group Inc. -2.01% -14.2% -4% Guess’ Inc. -0.35% 0.2% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.5 beta means Destination XL Group Inc.’s volatility is 50.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Guess’ Inc. has a 0.25 beta which is 75.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Destination XL Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Guess’ Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Guess’ Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Destination XL Group Inc.

Dividends

Guess’ Inc. has an annual dividend pay of $0.9 per share while its annual dividend yield is 4.27%. No dividend is paid out for Destination XL Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Destination XL Group Inc. and Guess’ Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Guess’ Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Destination XL Group Inc. and Guess’ Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.3% and 72.2% respectively. About 4.8% of Destination XL Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Guess’ Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Destination XL Group Inc. -10.36% -17.7% 2.45% 35.68% 16.74% 14.09% Guess’ Inc. -7.27% -2.39% -2.09% -1.82% 34.66% 30.75%

For the past year Destination XL Group Inc. has weaker performance than Guess’ Inc.

Summary

Guess’ Inc. beats on 13 of the 13 factors Destination XL Group Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall menÂ’s apparel in the United States and England. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL, and LivingXL trade names. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, sportcoats, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. Destination XL Group, Inc. operates through 192 DXL retail stores, 13 DXL outlet stores, 97 Casual Male XL retail stores, 36 Casual Male XL outlet stores, and 5 Rochester Clothing stores, as well as its DestinationXL.com and bigandtall.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. The companyÂ’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to manufacture and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kidsÂ’ and infantsÂ’ apparel, outerwear, swimwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories. The company markets its products under GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. As of January 28, 2017, the company directly operated 945 retail stores in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its licensees and distributors operated an additional 735 retail stores worldwide, as well as 192 smaller-sized licensee operated concessions. The company also offers its products through its retail Websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.