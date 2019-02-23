Reviewing Determine Inc. (DTRM)’s and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)’s results

Determine Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRM) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Determine Inc. 26.02M 0.16 12.82M -0.13 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.15B 0.89 4.53M -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Determine Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Determine Inc. -49.27% -487.1% -32% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.39% -11.5% -0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Determine Inc. has a 1.73 beta, while its volatility is 73.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.32 beta which makes it 32.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Determine Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Determine Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Determine Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Determine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential upside is 54.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Determine Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 98.5%. Insiders owned 1.4% of Determine Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Determine Inc. -7.74% 12% -30.01% -65.22% -65.22% -68.89% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.96% -4.01% -11.79% -7.4% -3.68% -0.24%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Determine Inc.

Summary

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Determine Inc.

Determine, Inc. provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business, ECLM, and analytics. It also provides SmartContracts, a solution for the controlling of contract processes from request, authoring, negotiation, approval, and e-signature through ongoing obligations management, analysis, reporting, and renewals; SmartSource, an enterprise scale solution to support the processes of supplier on-boarding, supplier selection, and on-going supplier management; and SmartAnalytics, which delivers business insights and executive reporting. In addition, the company offers Configuration Solution, a patented configuration engine, which streamlines the management and dissemination of product information, enabling companies to accelerate the opportunity-to-order process for manufacturers, service providers, and financial services companies. Further, it provides various services, including implementations, configurations, system upgrades, migrations, and solution architecture services. The company serves industries, including insurance, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, retail, transportation, manufacturing, and financial services. It operates in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Bermuda, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, China, Hong Kong, and Bulgaria. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as strategic and OEM partners. The company was formerly known as Selectica, Inc. and changed its name to Determine, Inc. in October 2015. Determine, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.