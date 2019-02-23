Reviewing DocuSign Inc. (DOCU)’s and Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)’s results

Both DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) compete on a level playing field in the Business Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign Inc. 650.11M 13.72 367.28M -4.84 0.00 Nine Energy Service Inc. 752.01M 1.03 5.46M -0.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights DocuSign Inc. and Nine Energy Service Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DocuSign Inc. and Nine Energy Service Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign Inc. -56.50% 0% 0% Nine Energy Service Inc. -0.73% -1.3% -0.8%

Liquidity

DocuSign Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nine Energy Service Inc. are 3.1 and 2.8 respectively. Nine Energy Service Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DocuSign Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DocuSign Inc. and Nine Energy Service Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70% and 61.3% respectively. About 8% of DocuSign Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.1% of Nine Energy Service Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DocuSign Inc. -2.56% -7.27% -24.55% -31.66% 0% 2.42% Nine Energy Service Inc. -13.13% -31.89% -16.11% -17.88% 0% -6.21%

For the past year DocuSign Inc. had bullish trend while Nine Energy Service Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nine Energy Service Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors DocuSign Inc.

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion and production services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North America. It operates in two segments, Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, fully-composite and dissolvable frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services. The Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well workover services through well servicing rigs and ancillary equipment. This segment offers well services to its customers through a fleet of approximately 100 rigs. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.