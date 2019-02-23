Reviewing Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN)’s and TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s results

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) and TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 23.97M 0.96 2.02M 0.32 3.60 TripAdvisor Inc. 1.62B 4.69 113.00M 0.68 90.37

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. TripAdvisor Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Dolphin Entertainment Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than TripAdvisor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and TripAdvisor Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment Inc. -8.43% 19.3% 4.5% TripAdvisor Inc. 6.98% 1.6% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is 728.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 8.28 beta. Competitively, TripAdvisor Inc.’s 52.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, TripAdvisor Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. TripAdvisor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and TripAdvisor Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TripAdvisor Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively TripAdvisor Inc. has an average price target of $48.67, with potential downside of -11.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.4% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares and 0% of TripAdvisor Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of TripAdvisor Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolphin Entertainment Inc. -10.06% -23.85% -56.07% -63.15% -83.68% -68.27% TripAdvisor Inc. -4.64% 5.2% 20.56% 6.97% 77.33% 77.28%

For the past year Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has -68.27% weaker performance while TripAdvisor Inc. has 77.28% stronger performance.

Summary

TripAdvisor Inc. beats on 13 of the 14 factors Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company also develops online kids clubs, as well as operates as a content producer of motion pictures. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent publicity, strategic communications and entertainment, and content marketing services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.