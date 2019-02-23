Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s and Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVP)’s results

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 68.54M 5.57 41.39M 1.79 14.57 Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust N/A 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 60.39% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. pays out an annual dividend of $2.4 per share while its dividend yield is 9.2%. On the other side Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.5 per share. It’s dividend yield is 4.4%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 43.02% and 11.15% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 1.04% -0.35% -1.25% 0.31% -0.73% -0.8% Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust 2.28% 3.03% -4.18% -1.37% -6.42% -7.87%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust on 9 of the 9 factors.