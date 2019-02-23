Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 68.54M 5.57 41.39M 1.79 14.57 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 60.39% 0% 0% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $2.4 per share and 9.2% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.02% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 9.22% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 1.04% -0.35% -1.25% 0.31% -0.73% -0.8% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.08% -1.2% -7.21% -5.35% -8.53% -5.07%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bearish than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.