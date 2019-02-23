Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|68.54M
|5.57
|41.39M
|1.79
|14.57
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|60.39%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $2.4 per share and 9.2% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 43.02% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 9.22% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|1.04%
|-0.35%
|-1.25%
|0.31%
|-0.73%
|-0.8%
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.08%
|-1.2%
|-7.21%
|-5.35%
|-8.53%
|-5.07%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bearish than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Summary
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.