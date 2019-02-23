Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 41.49M -1.14 0.00 Novan Inc. 2.19M 13.70 28.40M -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novan Inc. -1,296.80% -956.2% -82.5%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 28.1 and a Quick Ratio of 28.1. Competitively, Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.6% and 9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 54.6% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -1.63% 7.67% 12.28% 0% 0% -39.88% Novan Inc. -25.88% -52.63% -56.55% -59.22% -74.13% -70.14%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novan Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Novan Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.