Reviewing Elastic N.V. (ESTC)’s and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s results

Both Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 211.47M 31.60 80.85M -1.15 0.00 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Elastic N.V. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Elastic N.V. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. -38.23% 0% 0% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Elastic N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pintec Technology Holdings Limited are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Elastic N.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Elastic N.V. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.2% and 0%. Elastic N.V.’s share held by insiders are 22.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. 2.07% 1.01% 0% 0% 0% 4.19% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited -7.37% -13.3% 0% 0% 0% -17.53%

For the past year Elastic N.V. had bullish trend while Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Pintec Technology Holdings Limited beats Elastic N.V.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.