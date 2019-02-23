Reviewing Ellie Mae Inc. (ELLI)’s and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Ellie Mae Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellie Mae Inc. 480.27M 7.20 22.57M 0.67 96.29 The Trade Desk Inc. 419.47M 20.38 65.52M 1.46 92.42

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ellie Mae Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. The Trade Desk Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ellie Mae Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Ellie Mae Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of The Trade Desk Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellie Mae Inc. 4.70% 4.3% 3.8% The Trade Desk Inc. 15.62% 22.9% 8.1%

Liquidity

Ellie Mae Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, The Trade Desk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Ellie Mae Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Trade Desk Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ellie Mae Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellie Mae Inc. 2 5 2 2.22 The Trade Desk Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ellie Mae Inc. has a -16.16% downside potential and an average price target of $83.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ellie Mae Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 86.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Ellie Mae Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of The Trade Desk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellie Mae Inc. -4.82% -4.84% -36.93% -40.46% -27.62% -28.38% The Trade Desk Inc. -5.41% 2.18% -5.4% 51.71% 197.2% 194.66%

For the past year Ellie Mae Inc. had bearish trend while The Trade Desk Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats on 9 of the 14 factors Ellie Mae Inc.

Ellie Mae, Inc. provides on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines loan origination and enterprise management software for mortgage originators into a system, as well as access to investors, lenders, and service providers on the Ellie Mae Network. Its Encompass solutions and services comprise Ellie Mae Total Quality Loan Program that offers fraud detection, valuation, validation, and risk analysis services; Encompass CenterWise, Encompass Compliance Service, and Encompass Docs Solution as integrated components; Encompass Docs Solution, a disclosure and closing document preparation solution; and Encompass Compliance Service to analyze mortgage loan data for compliance with consumer protection laws and institutionally mandated compliance policies. The companyÂ’s Encompass solutions and services also include Encompass Product and Pricing Service to compare loans offered by lenders and investors; Encompass Flood Service to order and transfer flood zone determination; Encompass CRM to manage contacts, leads, and marketing campaigns; Encompass 4506-T Service, an integrated income verification solution; Encompass Appraisal Central to order, track, and retrieve appraisal reports; and Encompass Fraud Service to order collateral and non-collateral based fraud risk reports. In addition, it offers Encompass Consumer Connect enables lenders to deliver an online loan origination experience for borrowers; Encompass TPO WebCenter for loan level interaction; Encompass TPO Connect, which provides a Web experience for wholesale and correspondent lending channels; and Encompass Loan Officer Connect used for loan officers. Further, the company offers research and reference, education, documentation, and data and analytics products under the AllRegs brand. Ellie Mae, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.