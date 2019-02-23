Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s results

We are contrasting Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 44.51M -1.64 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 87.47M -2.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -35.4% -31.9%

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.1 while its Quick Ratio is 11.1. On the competitive side is, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18.5 Current Ratio and a 18.5 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.2% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 56.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -14.32% -6.06% -22.12% -29.94% 75.53% 66.75% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.22% 26.46% -28.21% -24.04% 53.41% 21%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.