Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 44.51M -1.64 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 78.61M 2.33 62.51M -2.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Recro Pharma Inc. -79.52% -273.4% -34.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.84 beta means Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 84.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Recro Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has -0.58 beta which makes it 158.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.1 and 11.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Recro Pharma Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Recro Pharma Inc. is $18, which is potential 115.31% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.2% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.09% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -14.32% -6.06% -22.12% -29.94% 75.53% 66.75% Recro Pharma Inc. 19.79% 7.96% 1.42% 47.65% -18.87% -14.92%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 66.75% stronger performance while Recro Pharma Inc. has -14.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.