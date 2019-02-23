Reviewing Endocyte Inc. (ECYT)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Endocyte Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endocyte Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 49.65M -0.63 0.00

Demonstrates Endocyte Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Endocyte Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endocyte Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -20.5% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.8%

Risk & Volatility

Endocyte Inc. has a 0.08 beta, while its volatility is 92.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 1.69 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Endocyte Inc. is 45.8 while its Current Ratio is 45.8. Meanwhile, Sierra Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.7 while its Quick Ratio is 14.7. Endocyte Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Endocyte Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 63.4%. About 1.5% of Endocyte Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 0.96% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endocyte Inc. 0.93% 0.8% 26.26% 67.72% 398.95% 457.24% Sierra Oncology Inc. -6.75% -8.98% -18.28% -52.35% -46.48% -59.25%

For the past year Endocyte Inc. had bullish trend while Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Endocyte Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Endocyte, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The companyÂ’s products in pre-clinical development include EC2629, a folate receptor-targeted SMDC for use in treating cancer; EC2319 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EC0371 for treating polycystic kidney disease; and SMDC bi-specific adaptor chimeric antigen receptor T-cell for the treatment of immunotherapy in cancer. Endocyte, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Purdue Research Foundation; Master License Agreement with Purdue Research Foundation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Research GmbH; and Nihon Medi-Physic Co., LTD. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.