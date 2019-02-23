Reviewing Federated Investors Inc. (FII)’s and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municip (NYSE:NUM)’s results

This is a contrast between Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municip (NYSE:NUM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 1.14B 2.56 211.70M 3.60 6.75 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municip 18.99M 14.04 1.39M -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Federated Investors Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municip’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Federated Investors Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municip.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 18.57% 35% 21.2% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municip -7.32% 0% 0%

Dividends

Federated Investors Inc. pays out a $1.06 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 3.67% dividend yield. On the other side, $0.57 per share with a dividend yield of 4.42% for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municip.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Federated Investors Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municip.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Investors Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municip 0 0 0 0.00

Federated Investors Inc.’s downside potential is -20.50% at a $23 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Federated Investors Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municip has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 11.12%. Federated Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. -8.35% -2.96% 2.88% -1.66% -30% -32.73% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municip 0.73% 2.3% -1.27% -1.81% -7.63% -5.96%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municip has weaker performance than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats Nuveen Michigan Quality Municip.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.