Reviewing Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s results

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 9.19M -0.51 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 70.43M -3.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -34.7% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.2% -80.7%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.44 beta indicates that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 144.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.78 beta which is 78.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12. The Current Ratio of rival Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.2% and 76% respectively. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.06% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.76% -18.25% -28.22% -43.92% -31.26% -38.32% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -15.38% -26.32% -25.78% -41.33% -61.01% -54.71%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.