Reviewing FireEye Inc. (FEYE)’s and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV)’s results

FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 830.95M 3.93 243.12M -1.45 0.00 BrightView Holdings Inc. 2.33B 0.61 43.24M -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates FireEye Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us FireEye Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. -29.26% -42.4% -10.7% BrightView Holdings Inc. -1.86% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FireEye Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival BrightView Holdings Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. FireEye Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BrightView Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for FireEye Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 5 1 2.17 BrightView Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 17.37% for FireEye Inc. with consensus target price of $19.8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both FireEye Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.7% and 93% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of FireEye Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of BrightView Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -1.3% -0.6% 27.91% 15.09% 43.01% 39.08% BrightView Holdings Inc. -10.87% -20.75% -38.13% 0% 0% -47.52%

For the past year FireEye Inc. has 39.08% stronger performance while BrightView Holdings Inc. has -47.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors BrightView Holdings Inc. beats FireEye Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

