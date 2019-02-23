Reviewing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s results

This is a contrast between First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 15.06M 4.21 8.58M -5.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -56.97% 4.3% -15.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Altisource Asset Management Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.31% and 38.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -5.76% -10.2% -17.93% -23.57% -31.71% -33.11% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 4.77% -1.71% -23.79% -25.76% -37.22% -39.95%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was less bearish than Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Summary

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund beats on 5 of the 8 factors Altisource Asset Management Corporation.