Reviewing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s results

This is a contrast between First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|15.06M
|4.21
|8.58M
|-5.35
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-56.97%
|4.3%
|-15.5%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Altisource Asset Management Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.31% and 38.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-5.76%
|-10.2%
|-17.93%
|-23.57%
|-31.71%
|-33.11%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|4.77%
|-1.71%
|-23.79%
|-25.76%
|-37.22%
|-39.95%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was less bearish than Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
Summary
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund beats on 5 of the 8 factors Altisource Asset Management Corporation.