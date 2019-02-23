Reviewing Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 18.11M 11.98 11.05M 0.00 0.00 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 61.02% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust dividend pay is $1.28 per share with 13.42% dividend yield annually. No dividend is paid out by Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 27.92% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 1.08% -0.96% -17.16% -14.65% -20.27% -21.22% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.21% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust had bearish trend while Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.