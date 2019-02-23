Reviewing Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s results

Both Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 6.12B 2.73 1.60B 3.22 9.95 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Franklin Resources Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Franklin Resources Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 26.14% 7.2% 4.5% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Franklin Resources Inc. pays out $0.95 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 2.95%. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Franklin Resources Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 5 2 0 2.29 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Resources Inc.’s average price target is $28.2, while its potential downside is -13.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Franklin Resources Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.7% and 16.7% respectively. About 39.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has 0.52% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -5.43% 1.68% 2.63% -6.56% -21.73% -19.62% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund -1.49% -8.34% -11.29% -14.6% -21.65% -25.39%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. was less bearish than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.