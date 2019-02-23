Reviewing Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s results

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.29 20.87 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 18.20M -0.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Cord Blood Corporation and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Global Cord Blood Corporation and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 4% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.3. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Global Cord Blood Corporation pay is $0.08 per share with a dividend yield of 1.1%. No dividend is paid out by LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Cord Blood Corporation and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.4% and 0.4%. 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.6% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation -7.3% -12.33% -12.21% -36.42% -42.1% -40% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -4.58% 19.14% 0% 0% 0% 30.43%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has -40% weaker performance while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 30.43% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.