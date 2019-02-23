Reviewing Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL)’s and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s results

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease Inc. 144.84M 0.46 87.75M -1.55 0.00 TORM plc 638.19M 0.75 29.49M -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Global Ship Lease Inc. and TORM plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease Inc. -60.58% -34% -12.9% TORM plc -4.62% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Global Ship Lease Inc. and TORM plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.7% and 0%. 79% are Global Ship Lease Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Ship Lease Inc. -11.31% -22.32% -34.8% -44.68% -34.51% -37.05% TORM plc 21.81% 12.24% -2.32% 0% 0% -5.92%

For the past year TORM plc has weaker performance than Global Ship Lease Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors TORM plc beats Global Ship Lease Inc.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.