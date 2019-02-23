Reviewing Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL)’s and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s results

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|144.84M
|0.46
|87.75M
|-1.55
|0.00
|TORM plc
|638.19M
|0.75
|29.49M
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Global Ship Lease Inc. and TORM plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|-60.58%
|-34%
|-12.9%
|TORM plc
|-4.62%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Global Ship Lease Inc. and TORM plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.7% and 0%. 79% are Global Ship Lease Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|-11.31%
|-22.32%
|-34.8%
|-44.68%
|-34.51%
|-37.05%
|TORM plc
|21.81%
|12.24%
|-2.32%
|0%
|0%
|-5.92%
For the past year TORM plc has weaker performance than Global Ship Lease Inc.
Summary
On 9 of the 10 factors TORM plc beats Global Ship Lease Inc.
TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.