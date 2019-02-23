Reviewing Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. (AVAL)’s and Its Peers results

As Foreign Regional Banks company, Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.06% of Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.66% of all Foreign Regional Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 27.17% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 18.38% 13.34% 1.57%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. N/A N/A 8.55 Industry Average 1.76B 9.58B 14.21

With currently lower P/E ratio Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.40 2.25

Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. currently has a consensus target price of $7.5, suggesting a potential upside of 1.63%. The potential upside of the peers is 21.52%. Based on the results given earlier, Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. 2.52% -12.04% -16.34% -25.2% -21.97% -23.53% Industry Average 1.98% 1.86% 20.25% 23.43% 18.43% 20.64%

For the past year Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. has -23.53% weaker performance while Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.’s rivals have 20.64% stronger performance.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. pay is $0.02 per share with a dividend yield of 0.22%. On the other side, 3.36% is the dividend yield of Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.’s rivals.

Summary

Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.