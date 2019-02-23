Reviewing Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. (AVAL)’s and Its Peers results

As Foreign Regional Banks company, Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
25.06% of Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.66% of all Foreign Regional Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 27.17% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|18.38%
|13.34%
|1.57%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.
|N/A
|N/A
|8.55
|Industry Average
|1.76B
|9.58B
|14.21
With currently lower P/E ratio Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.40
|2.25
Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. currently has a consensus target price of $7.5, suggesting a potential upside of 1.63%. The potential upside of the peers is 21.52%. Based on the results given earlier, Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ belief.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.
|2.52%
|-12.04%
|-16.34%
|-25.2%
|-21.97%
|-23.53%
|Industry Average
|1.98%
|1.86%
|20.25%
|23.43%
|18.43%
|20.64%
For the past year Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. has -23.53% weaker performance while Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.’s rivals have 20.64% stronger performance.
Dividends
The annual dividend that Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. pay is $0.02 per share with a dividend yield of 0.22%. On the other side, 3.36% is the dividend yield of Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.’s rivals.
Summary
Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.