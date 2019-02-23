Reviewing Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC)’s and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)’s results

Both Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial Corporation 201.54M 3.72 57.87M 1.91 10.70 Community West Bancshares 36.26M 2.42 7.41M 0.90 11.88

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hanmi Financial Corporation and Community West Bancshares. Community West Bancshares appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Hanmi Financial Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Community West Bancshares.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial Corporation 28.71% 10.2% 1.1% Community West Bancshares 20.44% 8.9% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.9 shows that Hanmi Financial Corporation is 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Community West Bancshares on the other hand, has 0.37 beta which makes it 63.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Hanmi Financial Corporation pays out its dividends annually at $0.96 per share and 4.1% dividend yield. On the other side Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share. It’s dividend yield is 1.82%.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hanmi Financial Corporation and Community West Bancshares.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0.00

Hanmi Financial Corporation has a -1.67% downside potential and a consensus target price of $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92% of Hanmi Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 21.1% of Community West Bancshares are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Hanmi Financial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 12.1% are Community West Bancshares’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hanmi Financial Corporation -9.18% -3.87% -23.96% -32.4% -34.78% -32.85% Community West Bancshares -0.49% -3.56% -11.27% -6.66% 2.38% -0.03%

For the past year Hanmi Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Community West Bancshares.

Summary

Hanmi Financial Corporation beats Community West Bancshares on 13 of the 15 factors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, which include commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as various international finance and trade services and products, including letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing. As of January 24, 2017, the company operated 41 full-service branches and 6 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Financial Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.