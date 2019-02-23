Reviewing Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI)’s and Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s results

Both Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) and Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herc Holdings Inc. 1.92B 0.62 250.10M 0.63 46.68 Rent-A-Center Inc. 2.64B 0.37 41.65M -0.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Herc Holdings Inc. and Rent-A-Center Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herc Holdings Inc. 13.03% 48.6% 6.8% Rent-A-Center Inc. 1.58% 15.4% 3%

Analyst Recommendations

Herc Holdings Inc. and Rent-A-Center Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Herc Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rent-A-Center Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively Rent-A-Center Inc. has an average target price of $17.75, with potential downside of -2.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.1% of Herc Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Rent-A-Center Inc. shares. 0.5% are Herc Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.58% of Rent-A-Center Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Herc Holdings Inc. -17.69% -14.55% -42.01% -49.52% -52.04% -53.11% Rent-A-Center Inc. -1.09% 0.41% -1.69% 33.21% 23.79% 30.81%

For the past year Herc Holdings Inc. has -53.11% weaker performance while Rent-A-Center Inc. has 30.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Herc Holdings Inc. beats Rent-A-Center Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based service that supports specialty equipment, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation, and studio and production equipment. The company also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, and equipment management services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor. It serves commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment, and agriculture markets, as well as refineries and petrochemicals through its sales team, as well as through trade shows and Internet. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 270 locations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Herc Holdings Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and offers the rent-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks within retailerÂ’s locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; and rent-to-own and franchised rent-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated approximately 2,463 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including 45 retail installment sales stores; 1,431 Acceptance Now kiosk locations in 40 states and Puerto Rico; 478 Acceptance Now virtual (direct) locations; and 130 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 229 rent-to-own stores in 31 states under the Rent-A-Center, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.