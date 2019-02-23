Reviewing HFF Inc. (HF)’s and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s results

Since HFF Inc. (NYSE:HF) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) are part of the Property Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HFF Inc. 611.86M 2.91 105.26M 3.54 10.34 Washington Prime Group Inc. 726.22M 1.77 74.73M 0.39 15.51

Table 1 demonstrates HFF Inc. and Washington Prime Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Washington Prime Group Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than HFF Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. HFF Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows HFF Inc. and Washington Prime Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HFF Inc. 17.20% 38.8% 10.7% Washington Prime Group Inc. 10.29% 8.8% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

HFF Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.28 beta. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.72 beta.

Dividends

On the other side Washington Prime Group Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1 per share. It’s dividend yield is 17.57%. No dividend is paid out for HFF Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for HFF Inc. and Washington Prime Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HFF Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Washington Prime Group Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

Competitively Washington Prime Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.3, with potential downside of -26.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HFF Inc. and Washington Prime Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.1% and 95.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of HFF Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Washington Prime Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HFF Inc. -9.53% -5.75% -20.97% 4.64% -16.91% -21.86% Washington Prime Group Inc. -3.2% -10.37% -19.65% -23.99% -10.1% -15.03%

For the past year Washington Prime Group Inc. has weaker performance than HFF Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors HFF Inc. beats Washington Prime Group Inc.

HFF, Inc. provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital in the United States commercial real estate industry. It offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land. The company also provides investment sales services to commercial real estate owners; and equity placement and private equity alternatives and solutions, as well as assists clients in the sale of their commercial real estate debt note portfolios. In addition, it offers private equity, investment banking, and advisory services, including equity capital to establish joint ventures relating to identified properties or properties to be acquired by a fund sponsor; private placements of preferred securities; entity-level advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, sales and divestitures, management buyouts, and recapitalizations and restructurings; and institutional marketing and fund-raising for public and private commercial real estate companies. Further, the company provides commercial loan servicing to life insurance companies. HFF, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas. HFF, Inc. is a subsidiary of HFF Holdings, LLC.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.WI) operates independently of Simon Property Group Inc. as of May 28, 2014.