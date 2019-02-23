Reviewing Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (HOS)’s and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s results

Both Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS) and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 212.40M 0.30 119.12M -3.38 0.00 CSI Compressco LP 383.70M 0.31 43.18M -1.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and CSI Compressco LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and CSI Compressco LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. -56.08% -0.1% 0% CSI Compressco LP -11.25% -54.8% -5.3%

Risk and Volatility

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.97. Competitively, CSI Compressco LP is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CSI Compressco LP are 1.8 and 1 respectively. CSI Compressco LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Dividends

On the other side CSI Compressco LP pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share. It’s dividend yield is 28.2%. Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CSI Compressco LP 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.6% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.6% of CSI Compressco LP are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% are Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, CSI Compressco LP has 36.88% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. -14.72% -39.43% -40.84% -22.02% -19.05% -18.01% CSI Compressco LP -5.49% -23.55% -28.13% -31.96% -22.66% -27.61%

For the past year Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has stronger performance than CSI Compressco LP

Summary

CSI Compressco LP beats Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of February 15, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.