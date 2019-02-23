Reviewing I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY)’s and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC)’s results

I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. 52.74M 2.49 3.88M -0.23 0.00 Optical Cable Corporation 87.83M 0.43 1.07M 0.28 13.69

In table 1 we can see I.D. Systems Inc. and Optical Cable Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of I.D. Systems Inc. and Optical Cable Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. -7.36% -11.9% -6.4% Optical Cable Corporation 1.22% 3.4% 1.8%

Volatility and Risk

I.D. Systems Inc. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Optical Cable Corporation has a 0.32 beta and it is 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of I.D. Systems Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Optical Cable Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Optical Cable Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than I.D. Systems Inc.

Dividends

Optical Cable Corporation has an annual dividend pay of $0.02 per share while its annual dividend yield is 0.4%. No dividend is paid out for I.D. Systems Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.3% of I.D. Systems Inc. shares and 12.8% of Optical Cable Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.8% of I.D. Systems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Optical Cable Corporation has 13.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. -6.83% -5.11% -8.33% -11.62% -16.45% -18.37% Optical Cable Corporation -13.45% -24.31% -0.27% 28.67% 54.4% 60.35%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc. has -18.37% weaker performance while Optical Cable Corporation has 60.35% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Optical Cable Corporation beats I.D. Systems Inc.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.