Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s results

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 105.25 62.66M -2.48 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc N/A 0.00 165.17M -2.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -68.4% -60.4% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 while its Current Ratio is 8.2. Meanwhile, Orchard Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 391.23% upside potential and an average price target of $14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.4% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 14.69% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.51% -28.7% -29.39% -57.51% -57.51% -61.14% Orchard Therapeutics plc 3.32% 6.58% 0% 0% 0% 11.14%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.