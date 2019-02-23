Reviewing Immersion Corporation (IMMR)’s and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s results

Both Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion Corporation 107.01M 2.83 45.19M 1.90 4.55 Workiva Inc. 234.42M 9.24 56.67M -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Immersion Corporation and Workiva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immersion Corporation and Workiva Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion Corporation 42.23% 57% 35.8% Workiva Inc. -24.17% 404% -31.5%

Volatility and Risk

Immersion Corporation is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.05 beta. From a competition point of view, Workiva Inc. has a 1.07 beta which is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Immersion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio is 10.2. On the competitive side is, Workiva Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Immersion Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Workiva Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immersion Corporation and Workiva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

The average price target of Immersion Corporation is $15, with potential upside of 52.75%. Competitively Workiva Inc. has an average price target of $44.33, with potential downside of -10.30%. The results provided earlier shows that Immersion Corporation appears more favorable than Workiva Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.9% of Immersion Corporation shares and 64.2% of Workiva Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Immersion Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of Workiva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immersion Corporation -8.85% -10.92% -17.38% -48.3% 20.98% 22.52% Workiva Inc. -7.3% -6.67% -8.74% 31.86% 62.06% 62.06%

For the past year Immersion Corporation was less bullish than Workiva Inc.

Summary

Immersion Corporation beats on 9 of the 13 factors Workiva Inc.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.