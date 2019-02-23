Reviewing ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s results

Both ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 10.99M 3.59 2.32M -0.28 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. N/A 0.00 13.23M -1.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ImmuCell Corporation and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ImmuCell Corporation and Eyenovia Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation -21.11% -6.3% -4.4% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -66.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Eyenovia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.3 while its Quick Ratio is 12.3. Eyenovia Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.2% of ImmuCell Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.8% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -0.53% -6.54% 9.22% 5.67% -16.09% -15.13% Eyenovia Inc. 12.04% 1.59% -23.66% -52.32% 0% -59.68%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has stronger performance than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Eyenovia Inc.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.