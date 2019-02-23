Reviewing Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Regional – Southeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Independent Bank Group Inc. has 66.2% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 59.43% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Independent Bank Group Inc. has 2.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.27% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Independent Bank Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group Inc. 35.76% 7.80% 1.20% Industry Average 28.92% 8.87% 1.07%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Independent Bank Group Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group Inc. 128.26M 358.62M 12.62 Industry Average 232.62M 804.33M 13.32

Independent Bank Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Independent Bank Group Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Independent Bank Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.00 1.60 2.68

$61 is the consensus target price of Independent Bank Group Inc., with a potential upside of 4.90%. The peers have a potential upside of 22.79%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Independent Bank Group Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Independent Bank Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Group Inc. -10.15% -14.26% -23.33% -31.68% -25.38% -23.95% Industry Average 0.00% 2.70% 0.00% 0.00% 8.58% 6.52%

For the past year Independent Bank Group Inc. had bearish trend while Independent Bank Group Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank Group Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.23. Competitively, Independent Bank Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.85 which is 15.27% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Independent Bank Group Inc. pay is $0.54 per share with a dividend yield of 0.95%. On the other side Independent Bank Group Inc.’s rivals have dividend yield of 2.41%.

Summary

Independent Bank Group Inc.’s peers beat Independent Bank Group Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer loans, such as installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online banking, mobile banking, eStatements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of January 27, 2017, the company operated 41 banking offices located in the Dallas/North Texas area, Austin/Central Texas area, and the Houston metropolitan area. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.