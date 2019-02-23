Reviewing Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s results

We are contrasting Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 261.00M 5.83 395.06M 1.65 10.69 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.51M 29.58 62.25M -2.27 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 151.36% -104.6% 60.2% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -828.89% -63.8% -50.2%

Liquidity

28.2 and 28.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Innoviva Inc. Its rival Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 7.4 respectively. Innoviva Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Innoviva Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 47.7% respectively. 0.6% are Innoviva Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 44.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -3.5% 10.33% 21.27% 21.1% 36.8% 24.17% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.62% -17.48% -33.99% -47.8% -48.29% -46.39%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. had bullish trend while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Innoviva Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.